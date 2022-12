The clip sees the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, returning as Red and Kitty Forman, who welcome their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) into the basement of their home with her friends.

Wilmer Valderrama is also seen getting her hair done in the trailer, which also sees the return of Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Laura Prepon, who are all returning as their characters from ‘That 70’s Show.’

“That ’90s Show” comes to Netflix on January 19.