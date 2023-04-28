The Project

Netflix Releases First Pictures Of Prince William And Kate For ‘The Crown’ Season Six

Netflix has released the first images of the actors who will play Kate and William in the upcoming season of ‘The Crown’.

Season six will introduce a now-adult Prince William and the beginning of his relationship with Kate Middleton at university.

“As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can,” Netflix said in an official description.

“Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

Prince William will be played by Ed McVey, who has stage Experience in London but this will be his first TV role since recently graduating from drama school.

Nineteen-year-old Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate Middleton after submitting an audition tape to a casting call posted on social media.

There is no premiere date for the show’s final 10 episodes, but it is expected to be released later this year.

Image: Netflix

