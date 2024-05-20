The Project

Netflix Raises Prices For Aussie Subscribers

Netflix has increased subscription prices for Australian viewers.

A premium subscription has risen from $22.99 to $25.99, while standard subscriptions without ads jump from $16.99 to $18.99 and standard subscriptions with ads will increase from $6.99 from $7.99.

Many users are yet to be notified about the price increases, despite Netflix updating its website with the new costs. 

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the price increase to Sky News Australia. 

"We offer a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more," a Netflix spokesperson said.

"We're adjusting prices in Australia with plans starting at $7.99."

Australian users will be notified about the increase 30 days before they are due to pay the updated price, with the timing determined by each individual's billing cycle.

The increase comes just months after the streaming giant scrapped its cheapest ad-free option, the basic plan, in October last year.

