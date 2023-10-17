The Project

Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

Netflix has announced plans to open its first permanent brick-and-mortar stores in the US in 2025.

Netflix wants to take “how much fans love to immerse themselves” in the worlds of their shows and movies and “take it to the next level.”

The plan for the stores will be to make them into mini theme parks, serving food and drinks, selling merchandise and having “immersive” installations based on titles such as Squid Games or Stranger Things.

Vice President of consumer products Josh Simon told Bloomberg that the venues will be known as Netflix House. According to Bloomberg, Netflix is hoping to emulate successful consumer product strategies used by other media companies to generate profit.

This would not be the first time Netflix has dabbled in live experiences but it would be the first permanent fixture for the streaming giant.

Their Bridgerton pop-up experience offered fans “a unique immersive party with drinks, music, dancing, and flourishing romance,” according to the pop-up’s website.

