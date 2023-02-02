Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Limit How Much You Can Watch While Travelling Abroad

Netflix will require users to log in to their account from their home WiFi network every 31 days.

In a report to its shareholders, Netflix said, "While our terms of use limit the use of Netflix to a household, we recognise this is a change for members who share their account more broadly."

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with."

So if you're travelling for longer than a month and fail to login into your home WiFi, you may get locked out of your account.

However, the streaming giant has stated that users can request a 'temporary code' to sign in elsewhere, but the code will only be valid for seven consecutive days.

People are not happy with this news, with one Twitter user stating, "This is crazy… my cousins are in Canada right now and their household is Nigeria cause that's where they made their account. How do they continue to have access to it?"

"So Netflix we can only watch at home is what I'm getting from this. Your team didn't think this one through you know how many citizens have different living situations. Y'all F'd this one up. Most people want it to watch things on the go. If we can't do that what's the point?", one user shared.

Another added, "This has a real 'we made poor financial decisions, and now it's your fault' vibe."