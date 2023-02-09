The Project

Netflix New Zealand Confirms Password Sharing Will Begin To Cost $NZD 7.99, Which Seems Like A Lot

Netflix has confirmed that it will commence password sharing crackdown in New Zealand and three other countries.

After trialing the strategy in Latin America, the streaming giant is now ready to roll out a crackdown abroad.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams.” Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long stated.

“While these have been hugely popular, they’ve also created confusion about when and how you share Netflix,” Long explained.

“Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts, impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

“Our focus has been on giving members greater control over who can access their account.”

Netflix users will have to establish a “primary location” to ensure that anyone in the same household can use the Netflix account.

“People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for, keeping their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more,” Netflix added.

“Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental.”

Users will be able to pay $7.99 extra a month to add up to two people that don’t live in the same household to their account.

