Netflix Job Listing Is Offering Up To $385,000 For A Flight Attendant

Streaming giant Netflix is looking for a flight attendant for their Aviation Department, offering a yearly salary of up to $385,000 for the successful applicant.

They are looking for someone who can “operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation”.

The streaming company will be carefully considering “a wide range of compensation factors” to determine the salary, including the applicant’s background, skills and experience.

“The overall market range for the role is typically $60,000 - $385,000.”

However, the advert goes on to explain the reason for this huge salary range.

“This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy,” it said.

The advertisement stresses the importance of excellent customer service and safety.

“The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation.”

Although they would be based in San Jose, California, the successful flight attendant will be jet-setting around and beyond the US on a “Super Midsize Jet”.

