Netflix Docuseries On Alexander The Great Criticised By Greek Government For Gay Storyline

Yes, apparently, the series is in trouble for showing the ancient Greek ruler Alexander in a romantic relationship with his confidant and friend Hephaestion.

Though seriously, Greece, if the film “300” didn’t turn Alexander gay, I’m not sure a Netflix documentary can.

But if you thought this was all just ancient history, think again.

Leader of the far-right Christian Orthodox party Niki, Dimitris Natsiou, called the series “deplorable” complaining that it was attempting to “subliminally convey the notion that homosexuality was acceptable in ancient times, an element that has no basis”.

Greece’s minister for culture, Lina Mendoni, backed him up, branding the series “extremely poor quality fiction”.

But while the Greeks might have invented democracy, that doesn’t mean their politicians have a trademark on Greek history, with historians and ancient Greek experts arguing Alexander may have been either homosexual or bisexual.

Historian and ancient Greece academic Paul Cartledge refuted the criticism, saying that any attempt to “expunge all trace…of homosexuality” would be “misguided”.

Other experts explained that in ancient Greece same-sex relationships were fairly common, with “close emotional bonds” apparently well-known between Greek heroes like Theseus and Pirithous and Achilles and Patroclus.

The Netflix series has left many of us wishing modern Greece was as accepting as ancient Greece.