The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Netflix Docuseries On Alexander The Great Criticised By Greek Government For Gay Storyline

Netflix Docuseries On Alexander The Great Criticised By Greek Government For Gay Storyline

Netflix is suddenly at the centre of a serious squabble over its latest docuseries, Alexander: The Making of a God, with the Greek minister for culture calling the series “low content, rife with historical inaccuracies”.

Yes, apparently, the series is in trouble for showing the ancient Greek ruler Alexander in a romantic relationship with his confidant and friend Hephaestion. 

Though seriously, Greece, if the film “300” didn’t turn Alexander gay, I’m not sure a Netflix documentary can.

But if you thought this was all just ancient history, think again.

Leader of the far-right Christian Orthodox party Niki, Dimitris Natsiou, called the series “deplorable” complaining that it was attempting to “subliminally convey the notion that homosexuality was acceptable in ancient times, an element that has no basis”.

Greece’s minister for culture, Lina Mendoni, backed him up, branding the series “extremely poor quality fiction”.

But while the Greeks might have invented democracy, that doesn’t mean their politicians have a trademark on Greek history, with historians and ancient Greek experts arguing Alexander may have been either homosexual or bisexual.

Historian and ancient Greece academic Paul Cartledge refuted the criticism, saying that any attempt to “expunge all trace…of homosexuality” would be “misguided”. 

Other experts explained that in ancient Greece same-sex relationships were fairly common, with “close emotional bonds” apparently well-known between Greek heroes like Theseus and Pirithous and Achilles and Patroclus.

The Netflix series has left many of us wishing modern Greece was as accepting as ancient Greece.

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight
NEXT STORY

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

This Saturday, February 24, will mark two years since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Arrives In Sydney

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Arrives In Sydney

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has arrived in Sydney ahead of her first night of The Eras Tour in Sydney.
Women Are Now Lusting After Loveable ‘Soft Jocks’, According To Research

Women Are Now Lusting After Loveable ‘Soft Jocks’, According To Research

The internet is lusting after soft jocks, men with huge muscles and none of the toxic masculinity.
Taylor Swift Named IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift Named IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift has been crowned the 2023 Global Recording Artist of the Year, taking out the accolade for the fourth time.
TV Bingers More Likely To Wake Up And Need The Toilet During The Night

TV Bingers More Likely To Wake Up And Need The Toilet During The Night

A new study has found people who watch more than five hours of television a day are more likely to need the toilet multiple times during the night.