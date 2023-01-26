The Project

Netflix Denies Players Stretchered From Set During Filming Of Real Life Squid Games

Netflix has denied claims three contestants were stretchered from the set of its new show Squid Game: The Challenge during filming.

The new show, based on the hit series Squid Game, is being filmed at a former air base near Bedford in England.

The Sun reported three people had been injured while filming the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game - similar to the challenge in the original series - when temperatures dropped to below freezing.

The tabloid reported that players began to feel unwell during the game, which requires players to remain motionless.

However, in a statement to THR, Netflix and co-producer Studio Lambert denied players had been stretchered off the set.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue,” the statement said.

Squid Game: The Challenge will be offering the largest sum of money in reality TV history, at US$4.56 million.

“As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show — plus surprising new additions — their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” the show description said.

“The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

Image: Netflix

