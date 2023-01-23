‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

The Netflix series ‘Break Point’ premiered earlier this year and focuses on a number of players through the 2022 tennis season.

But the stars of the series are no longer on show at Melbourne Park.

Two of the first players from the series to say goodbye to the Australian Open were both Aussies Ajla Tomljanović, Nick Kyrgios, who both dropped out of the Grand Slam before it started due to injury.

Since then, players such as Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari have all bowed out.

The final player from the series, Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, lost to unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka in four sets in the fourth round.

But it’s not just the stars of ‘Break Point’ that are suffering upsets; Sunday saw title favourite Iga Swiatek lose to Elena Rybakina, and World No.7 Coco Gauff was reduced to tears after her straight-sets defeat to big-hitting Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

With AAp.