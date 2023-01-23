The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

It's been a big few days for upsets at the Australian Open, in what is quickly becoming known as the ‘Netflix Curse’.

The Netflix series ‘Break Point’ premiered earlier this year and focuses on a number of players through the 2022 tennis season.

But the stars of the series are no longer on show at Melbourne Park.

Two of the first players from the series to say goodbye to the Australian Open were both Aussies Ajla Tomljanović, Nick Kyrgios, who both dropped out of the Grand Slam before it started due to injury.

Since then, players such as Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari have all bowed out.

The final player from the series, Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, lost to unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka in four sets in the fourth round.

But it’s not just the stars of ‘Break Point’ that are suffering upsets; Sunday saw title favourite Iga Swiatek lose to Elena Rybakina, and World No.7 Coco Gauff was reduced to tears after her straight-sets defeat to big-hitting Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

With AAp.

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish
NEXT STORY

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    And you could be ruining it for your guests.
    Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

    A hair expert has warned people against washing their hair every day, as it may be doing more damage to their hair than good.
    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian honey producers have successfully won their case to use the name Manuka honey in the UK and Europe, after New Zealand producers dropped their bid to trademark the name.
    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Commenters have been mocked after accusing Pink Floyd of ‘going woke’ for uploading a new Facebook profile photo featuring a rainbow, with fans seeming to forget the rainbow is in reference to their Dark Side Of The Moon albu
    Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

    Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

    Beyonce has just had a mega payday for a mere few hours work in Dubai.