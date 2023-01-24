Netflix Could Force Users To Pay For Their Own Accounts In Password-Sharing Crackdown From March

Streaming giant Netflix states password sharing will be cracked down on as they seek to recoup the estimated 100m+ households they lose revenue to due to password sharing.

Sharing their Q4 results on January 19th they released a statement sharing “Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business,” Netflix said in the shareholder letter.

“While our terms of use limit the use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with,” they state.

Netflix will offer plans for an additional cost that allows people to share their password outside of their household for less than the cost of two memberships.

Some reports state it is expected to cost an additional $3-5 USD as observed in other markets.

Forbes reports the crackdown is expected to be upheld due to the vast amount of data Netflix collects on users, such as IP addresses, device IDs and account activity, to determine which devices are outside of your household.

Netflix hopes that ‘borrower households’ (aka the freeloaders on your Netflix account) begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added “we expect to see improved overall revenue, which is our goal with all plan and pricing changes,” their statement read.