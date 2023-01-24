The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Netflix Could Force Users To Pay For Their Own Accounts In Password-Sharing Crackdown From March

Netflix Could Force Users To Pay For Their Own Accounts In Password-Sharing Crackdown From March

Netflix announced they would commence crackdowns on passwords last year, confirming the crackdowns will commence in March.

Streaming giant Netflix states password sharing will be cracked down on as they seek to recoup the estimated 100m+ households they lose revenue to due to password sharing.

Sharing their Q4 results on January 19th  they released a statement sharing “Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business,” Netflix said in the shareholder letter.

“While our terms of use limit the use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with,” they state.

Netflix will offer plans for an additional cost that allows people to share their password outside of their household for less than the cost of two memberships.

Some reports state it is expected to cost an additional $3-5 USD as observed in other markets.

Forbes reports the crackdown is expected to be upheld due to the vast amount of data Netflix collects on users, such as IP addresses, device IDs and account activity, to determine which devices are outside of your household.

Netflix hopes that ‘borrower households’ (aka the freeloaders on your Netflix account) begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added “we expect to see improved overall revenue, which is our goal with all plan and pricing changes,” their statement read.

There Is A Reason Why Chip Packets Are Always Half Empty And It's Not What You Think
NEXT STORY

There Is A Reason Why Chip Packets Are Always Half Empty And It's Not What You Think

Advertisement

Related Articles

There Is A Reason Why Chip Packets Are Always Half Empty And It's Not What You Think

There Is A Reason Why Chip Packets Are Always Half Empty And It's Not What You Think

It turns out that the empty space in chip packets serves a purpose other than disappointing the customer.
Aussies Furious As Restaurants Ask For Tip When Ordering Yourself Via QR Code

Aussies Furious As Restaurants Ask For Tip When Ordering Yourself Via QR Code

Some people reckon they’re getting fleeced by the QR code.
Driver Demands Apology for Traffic Camera’s Upskirt Photo

Driver Demands Apology for Traffic Camera’s Upskirt Photo

The internet has been a wealth of knowledge this past week when it comes to road rules; we learnt courtesy of Lucinda McGarrity on TikTok it is illegal to drive through an amber light unless it's 100 per cent necessary to do
Electric Garbage Trucks Bought By A U.K. Council Don't Work When It Rains

Electric Garbage Trucks Bought By A U.K. Council Don't Work When It Rains

Two electric bin trucks bought by a U.K. council don't work when it rains.
Brutally Honest Adoption Post Asks If Anyone Wants To Adopt A ‘Fire-Breathing’ Demon Dog

Brutally Honest Adoption Post Asks If Anyone Wants To Adopt A ‘Fire-Breathing’ Demon Dog

Niagara SPCA has published a very honest ad about a French Bulldog named Ralphie.