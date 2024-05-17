Netflix Confirms Adam Sandler Will Return For Happy Gilmore 2

The sequel was announced at a Netflix upfront event in New York. The original film’s villain, actor Christopher McDonald, also had admitted that there was a sequel film in the works during an interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan.

I saw Adam about two weeks ago ... and he showed me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,” he told the radio show.

“I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome’,” the actor continued.

“So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

No other details about the film have been released, but McDonald added that he was “very, very pleased” with the script.