The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Netflix Confirms Adam Sandler Will Return For Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix Confirms Adam Sandler Will Return For Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix has confirmed a sequel to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, nearly 30 years after the original film was released.

The sequel was announced at a Netflix upfront event in New York. The original film’s villain, actor Christopher McDonald, also had admitted that there was a sequel film in the works during an interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan.

I saw Adam about two weeks ago ... and he showed me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,” he told the radio show.

“I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome’,” the actor continued.

“So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

No other details about the film have been released, but McDonald added that he was “very, very pleased” with the script.

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches
NEXT STORY

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

​​An Indiana judge has declared that tacos and burritos are officially sandwiches. Why is the Indiana county court ruling on such important decisions? Well, it’s all about zoning.
UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.
Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

A new study has suggested that sleep does not rid the brain of toxins, which was the widely accepted scientific explanation as to the restorative effect of a good night’s sleep.
Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

One woman revealed that she had been using a one-litre bottle of a Dove triple moisturising “lotion” only to realise that it was a body wash, but she is not the only Aussie to have made this mistake.
Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

Avril Lavigne has addressed the conspiracy theory that she was replaced by a body double.