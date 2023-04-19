The Project

Netflix Announces Wider Rollout Of Its New Password-Sharing Crackdown Feature, Coming Later This Year

Netflix has announced it is preparing for a wider rollout of its password crackdown feature in the coming months.

The announcement came in its latest earnings release, and it announced the feature would be unveiled in the second quarter of the year.

“In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results,” Netflix said in its Q1 letter to shareholders. “We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the U.S., in Q2.”

The trial has been undertaken in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, which saw primary account holders pay a monthly fee to give access to their account for up to two people they don’t live with.

Netflix said in its earnings release on Tuesday that it would likely see a short-term financial hit due to the password-sharing crackdown.

Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

Father Bob Maguire, known as the “people’s priest”, has died aged 88.
A $2 coin that was only released last week could fetch up to $1200 due to its rarity.
Every COVID-19 PCR testing clinic in NSW will close within weeks, with the millions of dollars saved redirected to other areas of the health system.
Fox Corp and Fox News have settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $US787.5 million ($A1.2 billion)
Comedian Barry Humphries is in hospital after having complications following hip surgery.