Netflix Announces Wider Rollout Of Its New Password-Sharing Crackdown Feature, Coming Later This Year

The announcement came in its latest earnings release, and it announced the feature would be unveiled in the second quarter of the year.

“In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results,” Netflix said in its Q1 letter to shareholders. “We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the U.S., in Q2.”

The trial has been undertaken in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, which saw primary account holders pay a monthly fee to give access to their account for up to two people they don’t live with.

Netflix said in its earnings release on Tuesday that it would likely see a short-term financial hit due to the password-sharing crackdown.