Netflix Announces Real Life Squid Game Reality Series, With $4 Million Of Prize Money

Netflix’s smash hit Squid Game, where contestants risk their lives to pay off their crippling debts, is now being turned into a real-life game show.

It comes off the back of the streaming service officially renewing Squid Game for a second season after becoming one of the most successful shows in the platform's history.

Not to be confused with the Mr Beast recreation “real-life Squid Game”, Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge will pit 456 players from around the world against each other as they battle it out for a $4.56 million USD prize.

According to Netflix, it will be “the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.”

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vp of unscripted and documentary series.

Netflix has made it clear that no one will be killed on-screen, unlike in the actual Squid Game.

For those wanting to take on the challenge, recruitment is now open at SquidGameCasting.com.

Photo: Netflix