Netball Australia Agrees Pay Deal With Players As CEO Resigns

Netball Australia is determined to come out on top in the "war on talent" after finally ending the sport's long-running pay dispute following the departure of the organisation's chief executive.

The ugliest chapter in Australian netball's proud history came to a close with a new three-year Collective Player Agreement confirmed on Wednesday,

After not being paid since September, players are free to sign contracts for the 2024 Super Netball season.

They will also receive an immediate 11 per cent wage rise, back-dated to October 1.

Players union boss Kathryn Harby-Williams believed the new pay deal would help keep talented female athletes in netball as sports such as soccer, cricket, AFLW and NRLW improve their conditions and wages.

"We've been the sport of choice for women and girls (for a long time) and we are being challenged now," she said on Wednesday.

"We need to do everything possible to lean in to grow the sport to achieve big things.

"There is an absolute war on talent...talented netballers are often talented AFL players, so we need to make sure that they see not just at the grassroots how great the sport is, but at the very top."

