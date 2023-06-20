Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

From next month, production on Fantales will cease, meaning they will only be on sale for as long as stocks last.

Nestle said the decision is due to “declining sales and the need for significant upgrades” to the factory in Melbourne.

“We know our decision to stop making Fantales will be sad news for many people,” said Nestlé Oceania Confectionery general manager Andrew Lawrey.

“Many of us grew up with Fantales and have fond memories of them.

“Despite the sense of nostalgia Fantales evoke, unfortunately people simply aren’t buying them as often as they used to.”