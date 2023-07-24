The Project

Nesquik’s Fans Saddened To Learn Product Has Been Discontinued, Five Years After It Left Shelves

Nesquik fans have been left devastated to find that a loved product has been discontinued but didn't realise for five years.

A TikToker in Western Australia, Holly shared that she was able to find Nesquik's banana-flavoured powder in an independent, family-owned business for $8.99.

"Coles and Woolworths Australia - you really let your fellow human beings down by taking away banana-flavoured Nesquik," she said in the video.

"Now, this is an import item from the UK, so we're going to be paying a bit more than $3.99."

Commenters were saddened to learn that the product had been discontinued in major supermarkets.

But as the Daily Mail found, Nesquik confirmed the product was actually discontinued in Australia in 2018, but it is available in independent stores that import it from the U.K.

"Factors such as declining sales and available retail space can result in us discontinuing products," a Nestle spokesperson said.

"Wherever we operate, we make local decisions about the products we bring to market, focusing on local preferences, shopping trends and retail conditions."

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

