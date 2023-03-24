Neighbours To Officially Commence Filming New Series In April

Soap opera fans worldwide have been waiting for this news, and now they can rest easy.

The much-loved Australian drama Neighbours has officially announced a production date, bringing the beloved series back to life.

Filming will commence in Melbourne on Monday, April 17, the series announced in a press release.

It was also announced that cherished members Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone and Tim Kano would all reprise their roles.

“It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio. We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents. It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17, which will be a huge day for everyone involved,” Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer, said in a statement.

The revitalised series, which follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street, will air later this year.

Neighbours will air in Australia on Network 10 and be available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia a week later.