The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Neighbours To Officially Commence Filming New Series In April

Neighbours To Officially Commence Filming New Series In April

Australia’s longest-running television drama, Neighbours, will officially begin filming for its new chapter next month.

Soap opera fans worldwide have been waiting for this news, and now they can rest easy.

The much-loved Australian drama Neighbours has officially announced a production date, bringing the beloved series back to life.

Filming will commence in Melbourne on Monday, April 17, the series announced in a press release.

It was also announced that cherished members Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone and Tim Kano would all reprise their roles.

“It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio. We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents. It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17, which will be a huge day for everyone involved,” Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer, said in a statement.

The revitalised series, which follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street, will air later this year. 

Neighbours will air in Australia on Network 10 and be available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia a week later.

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping
NEXT STORY

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

Advertisement

Related Articles

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

I want to know, who loves the sound of slurping?
The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

Happy the calf is putting a smile on everyone's faces for more reasons than one, and now, he’s found a forever home.
New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New research from Duke University suggests that being a devoted employee doesn't really advance your career.
Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

As the interest rates increase and the majority of Australians feel the pinch, it’s heartwarming to know that amongst us we have a record number of billionaires.
KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees KISS are getting their own biopic titled ‘Shout It Out Loud’, and it’s coming to Netflix in 2024.