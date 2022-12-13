The Project

'Neighbours' Theme Song Added To The Sounds Of Australia Archive

Everybody needs good neighbours, according to the National Film and Sound Archive's Sounds of Australia registry.

The theme song for the iconic television soap 'Neighbours' is one of 10 iconic pieces of audio added to the Sounds of Australia registry for 2022.

It's been a mixed year for the soap, with its cancellation, 'final' episode and subsequent resurrection.

"There's probably a handful of television theme songs that everyone knows, and as soon as the first bar of it starts up, they know exactly what it is," curator Thorsten Kaeding said.

Just as Neighbours fans were preparing for the show's final episodes to air, the archive was arranging to add videotapes of the show to its extensive collection.

In June, 10 pallets stacked with tapes of old Neighbours episodes arrived at the archive's Canberra warehouse - 6470 tapes in total.

The institution holds every episode that was ever produced on analogue tape, from episode one to 7230, along with later shows shot in a digital format.

The videotapes have been catalogued and are set to be digitised so they can be preserved indefinitely.

In 1985, singer Barry Crocker was watching television when the call came to record the theme for Neighbours, a song that would become part of the Australian psyche.

Now 87, the veteran performer recalls learning the song in half an hour with composer Tony Hatch and lyricist Jackie Trent and quickly making a demo track that would become the show's theme from 1985 until 1992.

"It was very easy, and Jackie made me a lovely cup of tea," Crocker told AAP.

It's an honour to be included in the Sounds of Australia, according to Crocker, whose version of the song is still played frequently.

"It's still used when they do stories about Neighbours; it's just rather nice to hear my voice coming back at me from some television show," he said.

The Sounds of Australia list for 2022 also includes another well-known earworm, 1977's Stayin' Alive by The Bee Gees, while the late Sister Janet Mead is remembered with her pop-rock version of The Lord's Prayer.

The National Film and Sound Archive includes more than 300,000 audio items, but much of it is stored only on audio tapes, which degrade over time.

The tape collection will likely be unusable by 2025, and the archive has called for donations to help it digitise items before that deadline.

With AAP.

