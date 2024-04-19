Neighbours Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award For The First Time

The Ramsay Street residents are up against some tough competition, nominated alongside The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and The Bay.

Neighbours was cancelled to the horror of long-time fans in 2022, only for the beloved soap to make a shock return in 2023 after Amazon Freevee agreed to a deal that would restart the series.

Neighbours continues to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, its home for over three decades. U.K, and U.S. audiences can view the series on Amazon Freevee plus Prime Video in Australia.

This is Neighbours first Daytime Emmy nomination.