The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Neighbours Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award For The First Time

Neighbours Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award For The First Time

Iconic Aussie soap Neighbours has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for the first time, nominated for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.

The Ramsay Street residents are up against some tough competition, nominated alongside The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and The Bay.

Neighbours was cancelled to the horror of long-time fans in 2022, only for the beloved soap to make a shock return in 2023 after Amazon Freevee agreed to a deal that would restart the series.

Neighbours continues to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, its home for over three decades. U.K, and U.S. audiences can view the series on Amazon Freevee plus Prime Video in Australia.

This is Neighbours first Daytime Emmy nomination.

Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial
NEXT STORY

Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial

Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial

A jury has finally been selected for Donald Trump’s ‘hush money’ criminal trial in New York.
Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

A Kmart notebook has confused shoppers over its design after some dirty-minded individuals made cheeky suggestions and interpretations.
The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

A list of the most surprising and popular items left behind in Ubers over the past year is here! So, let’s revel in the weird and wonderful forgotten items on the 2024 Uber Lost & Found Index.
Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

We didn’t have this on our 2024 bingo card, but the Wiggles have just dropped an electronic dance album titled The Wiggles Sound System: Rave Of Innocence.
Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

A bride has taken to Facebook to air her frustrations after a friend turned up at her bridal shower without a gift, concerned that she could also show up empty-handed to the big day.