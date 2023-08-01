The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

Neighbours is getting a new time slot on Channel 10 when the show returns to screens in September.

It will be a double dose of our Ramsay Street residents!

It will screen Monday to Thursday at 4:30pm on 10, and will be on again from 6.30pm on 10 Peach and online on 10 Play.

This will see the iconic Aussie soap return to Channel 10’s primary channel since 2011. 

The show will be available to stream on 10Play, and later available on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand. 

The return of the show will see The Bold And The Beautiful be bumped to 4:00pm Monday to Thursday but remain at 4:30pm on Friday. 

Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie
NEXT STORY

Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

    Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

    A young woman has called off a movie date with her boyfriend after he turned down her request to dress in pink for a screening of Barbie.
    England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

    England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

    Tensions continued to run high after England took the Fifth Test, ending the series in a tie.
    Expert Believes Humans Are Getting More Unattractive With Every Generation

    Expert Believes Humans Are Getting More Unattractive With Every Generation

    A facial analyst has taken to the internet to explain why the human race is getting less attractive with every generation, and he pins it down to poor sleeping patterns and modern diets.
    Mum’s Realistic Day At Disneyland Shows It’s The Unhappiest Place On Earth

    Mum’s Realistic Day At Disneyland Shows It’s The Unhappiest Place On Earth

    A mum’s TikTok documenting her family’s trip to Disneyland has gone viral for its realistic portrayal of the ‘happiest place on earth’.
    Mum’s Revenge On Passenger Who Wouldn’t Swap Seats So She Could Sit With Her Kids Divides Opinion

    Mum’s Revenge On Passenger Who Wouldn’t Swap Seats So She Could Sit With Her Kids Divides Opinion

    A woman who didn’t select her and her kids’ seats before a flight has detailed how she got revenge on a passenger who refused to swap seats with her, but people are divided over her act.