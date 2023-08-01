Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

It will be a double dose of our Ramsay Street residents!

It will screen Monday to Thursday at 4:30pm on 10, and will be on again from 6.30pm on 10 Peach and online on 10 Play.

This will see the iconic Aussie soap return to Channel 10’s primary channel since 2011.

The show will be available to stream on 10Play, and later available on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand.

The return of the show will see The Bold And The Beautiful be bumped to 4:00pm Monday to Thursday but remain at 4:30pm on Friday.