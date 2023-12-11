Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

Neighbours can often get into a bit of an argy-bargy over the silliest things, whether it’s the choice of music for a party next door, children skateboarding too close to your driveway, or having too many fake flamingos on the lawn.

A lot of the time, the quarrels are thankfully non-physical—an exchange of heated words or a passive-aggressive letter—but sometimes they become much, much more.

A man named Josh from Minnesota posted a video on TikTok showing his neighbour dumping a bunch of leaves over the fence and into Josh’s yard.

Josh and his friends responded by blowing the leaves back with an army of leaf blowers, recording the process for TikTok viewers following the dispute.

The leaf-dumping neighbour fought back with his own little leaf blower, but it was no match for Josh and his friends.

The video was very popular, with over 220 thousand views. The comments were divided; some people were on Josh’s side, but others were quick to point out that all the dead leaves did come from Josh’s trees, and the neighbour had no trees on his property.

I guess we should just be happy that it’s just a leaf blower as the weapon of choice, and no other garden power tools, like weed whackers or chainsaws.