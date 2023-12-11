The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

A neighbourly dispute has erupted between two men in the US, after one man blanketed the other’s yard in leaves, kicking off a petty battle of the leaf blowers.

Neighbours can often get into a bit of an argy-bargy over the silliest things, whether it’s the choice of music for a party next door, children skateboarding too close to your driveway, or having too many fake flamingos on the lawn. 

A lot of the time, the quarrels are thankfully non-physical—an exchange of heated words or a passive-aggressive letter—but sometimes they become much, much more. 

A man named Josh from Minnesota posted a video on TikTok showing his neighbour dumping a bunch of leaves over the fence and into Josh’s yard. 

Josh and his friends responded by blowing the leaves back with an army of leaf blowers, recording the process for TikTok viewers following the dispute. 

The leaf-dumping neighbour fought back with his own little leaf blower, but it was no match for Josh and his friends. 

The video was very popular, with over 220 thousand views. The comments were divided; some people were on Josh’s side, but others were quick to point out that all the dead leaves did come from Josh’s trees, and the neighbour had no trees on his property.

I guess we should just be happy that it’s just a leaf blower as the weapon of choice, and no other garden power tools, like weed whackers or chainsaws. 

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash
NEXT STORY

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

Advertisement

Related Articles

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

A man charged with killing five people after a car rammed into a Daylesford pub beer garden is accused of ignoring repeated warnings to treat his low glucose levels for almost an hour before the crash.
Far North Queensland Residents Warned Tropical Cyclone Jasper Will Re-Intensify As It Makes Landfall

Far North Queensland Residents Warned Tropical Cyclone Jasper Will Re-Intensify As It Makes Landfall

Tropical Cyclone Jasper may have downgraded to a Category 1 system on Monday, but it is expected to re-intensify as it nears land.
Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

An Aussie bride has caused a stir online after announcing plans to request her no-show wedding guests reimburse her the cost of their seats.
Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

A handful of escalator enthusiasts descended on Ashfield Mall Shopping Centre to celebrate the opening of a repaired escalator, spooking centre security enough to call in NSW police to stop the party.
Virgin Australia Workers Captured Giving Golfing Lessons On The Tarmac

Virgin Australia Workers Captured Giving Golfing Lessons On The Tarmac

A pair of Virgin Australia employees have won the affections of passengers after they were spotted sharing golf tips in a “wholesome” lesson on the tarmac.