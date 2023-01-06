‘Neighbours’ And ‘A Country Practice’ Star, Joan Sydney, Dies Aged 83

According to a friend and fellow actor Sally-Anne Upton, Sydney died “peacefully” on December 28.

“Thank you for all you have taught me. Love, friendship; many memories shared that will be treasured forever,” Upton said in a tribute to her friend.

Sydney, born in London in 1939, made her film debut in 1957 in ‘When We Are Married’.

She moved to Australia in 1965.

Sydney became an iconic Australian TV star when she joined the cast of ‘A Country Practice’ as Matron Sloane, starring in 453 episodes between 1983 and 1990.

Sydney also starred as Mary Patchett in ‘E Street’ and Mary Price in ‘All Saints’.

In 2002 Sydney joined the cast of ‘Neighbours’ as Valda Sheergold as a semi-regular character before joining the cast fulltime between 2007 and 2008.

“Oh no... This is terrible news indeed. Comedy is never as easy as it looks and this lady made it look effortless. I adored her. Vale Joan Sydney,” former ‘A Country Practice’ co-star Shane Withington said.