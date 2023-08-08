The Project

Nearly Half Of Us Use Our Phones On The Toilet

We all love our phones, and some of us will use them anytime and anywhere.

A poll of 2,000 people in Great Britain found 43 per cent used their phones when they went to the toilet.

The habit is among the top three unsociable places where Brits use their devices, alongside using your mobile when talking to loved ones or when you’re on a night out.

According to the poll, those aged between 35 to 44 are most likely to be guilty of using their phone on the loo. 

The survey by Mobile Phones Direct also revealed that one in ten people in the UK risk their mobile phones in the shower.

This number is increased to 25 per cent for those in Generation Z.

The study comes a week after a YouGov poll looked at the use of phones on toilets across the world. 

China had the highest percentage of any country with 62 per cent.

The YouGov poll also revealed 43 per cent of Australians look at their mobile phones on the toilet. 

Doctors have warned the public that this unhealthy practice can not only increase the bacteria on phone screens, but also increase the risk of haemorrhoids. 

Similarly, health experts warn that taking your mobile to the loo can result in transferring bacteria to the phone, which can lead to illness.

