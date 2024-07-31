Nearly A Third Of Aussies Would Vote For Donald Trump If They Could

The poll by The Guardian found that 36 per cent of Australians have a “favourable” view of the Republican presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris, who is expected to be named the Democrats’ candidate in the coming week, was found to be “favourable” by 48 per cent of those surveyed.

While nearly a third of Australians have a favourable view of Trump, only 29 per cent would vote for him if they could vote in the U.S. election, while 37 per cent would vote for Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

Twenty per cent would not vote in the election, which does not have compulsory voting, while 15 per cent would choose a third candidate if possible.