Nearly 90% Of Animals Caught In NSW Shark Nets Are Non-Targeted Species

New data has revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the animals caught in shark nets off the coast of New South Wales are non-targeted species; such as turtles, dolphins and rays.

The data, published by the state government, reveals that of the 228 animals caught in NSW nets in the past year just 24 were ‘target sharks’.

The remaining 204 were innocent animals, including seals, dolphins and small shark species. 

Over a quarter of the captured animals are threatened or protected by Australian law, with 63 per cent of the creatures dying as a result of getting caught in the nets.

Eight dolphins were caught in the nets over the past year, none of which survived. 

Waverley Council is one of four coastal councils advocating for the nets to be removed, meaning Bondi Beach could be set to have its first summer without shark nets since World War II. 

Mayor of Waverley Council Paula Masselos is leading the charge against the nets, calling them a “destructive mechanism”. 

“Shark nets were established in 1937, so they’re almost one 100 years old and we’re now in the 21st century, so I think we can do a whole lot better,” she said.

The nets were first installed after a series of shark-related deaths in the 1920s. There have been no fatal attacks at Bondi since 1929.

