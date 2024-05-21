Nearly 8 Million Aussies Don’t Know How To Change A Tyre

Financial comparison site Finder found that 37 per cent of Aussies can’t change a tyre.

“That’s an estimated 7.7 million Australians who can’t perform the once vital roadside repair … meaning changing a tyre could become an endangered life skill,” said Finder car insurance expert, Gary Ross Hunter.

The research found the skill is dying out with each generation, with 84 per cent of Baby Boomers able to change a tyre, with that falling to 65 per cent for Gen X, 53 per cent for Gen Y and 49 per cent for Gen Z.

Twice as many men than women know how to change a tyre, and NSW residents are the least likely in the country to know.

“Manual tasks like car maintenance and home repairs are increasingly being outsourced. Aussies are much quicker to jump on Google to figure out how to fix a problem than look for tools,” Hunter said.

“That leaves many who don’t know how to fix a flat and don’t have roadside assistance to bail them out.

“Millions of Aussies would be caught out if they had a tyre puncture in peak hour traffic.”