Nearly 10,000 People Agree To Change Name To ‘Subway’ For Free Sandwiches

Would you change your name to ‘Subway’ for the chance to win free sandwiches for life?

The international restaurant chain is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to win this prize if they legally change their name to ‘Subway’.

The ‘Name Change Challenge’ started on August 1st and ended on August 4th, with almost 10,000 people answering the call in just four days.

The hunger is real for free subs. 

Subway announced on Tuesday that the winner of the promotion will be selected later this month.

In addition to the sandwiches, the winner will also receive money to reimburse legal and processing costs to complete the name change.

