Nearly 1 In 10 Parents Have Baby Name Regret

A new survey has found that within the first year, 21 per cent of mums wish they'd chosen something different for their child.

The survey conducted by BabyCenter revealed that one in 20 people had gone as far as legally changing it, sometimes because of criticism from other people.

Out of the 450 respondents, ten per cent of mums say the name just didn't suit their child's attitude and mannerisms.

A mum told the parenting site that she has "major regret" naming her daughter Cleo.

"Every time someone calls her by her name, I can't help but cringe. I just want to cry because I don't know what to do," she wrote.

The survey also revealed that 20 per cent of mothers preferred their child's nickname over their legal name.

Another 15 per cent of parents said they preferred their child's middle name to their first name.

Fifteen per cent of respondents claimed that people have teased their child's name, prompting the parents to consider changing the name.