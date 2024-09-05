The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nearly 1 In 10 Parents Have Baby Name Regret

Nearly 1 In 10 Parents Have Baby Name Regret

Baby name regret is more common than you think, with nearly one in 10 parents saying they wish they had chosen a different name for their child.

A new survey has found that within the first year, 21 per cent of mums wish they'd chosen something different for their child.

The survey conducted by BabyCenter revealed that one in 20 people had gone as far as legally changing it, sometimes because of criticism from other people.

Out of the 450 respondents, ten per cent of mums say the name just didn't suit their child's attitude and mannerisms.

A mum told the parenting site that she has "major regret" naming her daughter Cleo.

"Every time someone calls her by her name, I can't help but cringe. I just want to cry because I don't know what to do," she wrote.

The survey also revealed that 20 per cent of mothers preferred their child's nickname over their legal name.

Another 15 per cent of parents said they preferred their child's middle name to their first name.

Fifteen per cent of respondents claimed that people have teased their child's name, prompting the parents to consider changing the name.

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix
NEXT STORY

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Advertisement

Related Articles

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, one thing is certain, an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight spinoff Midnight Sun is officially in development at Netflix.
Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman has taken to Instagram to show off his Wolverine body with a shirtless selfie, accompanied by a voice note humbly thanking his team for helping him get into shape.
Car Fanatics Spot ‘Temu Lambo’ On Marketplace

Car Fanatics Spot ‘Temu Lambo’ On Marketplace

Aussie car fanatics have solved the mystery behind a “Temu” Lamborghini posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Pesto The Baby Penguin Weighs Record-Breaking 21kg

Pesto The Baby Penguin Weighs Record-Breaking 21kg

Pesto, the huge baby penguin, holds the record for being the biggest chick the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium has ever seen, weighing in at a whopping 21kg.
Gen Zs Mock Millennials For Using Laptops For Big Purchases

Gen Zs Mock Millennials For Using Laptops For Big Purchases

Gen Z is now making fun of Millennials for only using computers when purchasing big-ticket items.