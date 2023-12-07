The Project

NDIS Review Urges Government To Make Huge Changes

The long-awaited review into the National Disability Insurance Scheme has been released and urges major changes.

So, as costs surge and demand for access soars - particularly for children with autism - will the biggest shake-up in the scheme’s ten-year history save the NDIS?

Spiralling costs, fraud and price gouging. Australia’s most vulnerable are either strangled by red tape, or slipping through the cracks.

Now, a landmark review into the NDIS, 12 months in the making, has been released. Its aim? To save a scheme in crisis.

The report calls on the government to urgently address serious worker shortages and invest in greater support outside the NDIS.

The report made 26 recommendations, backed up with 139 supporting actions, to be implemented over the next five years.

The report proposed those with the most permanent and significant disabilities will continue to get targeted support delivered through the NDIS, whilst those needing less intensive assistance will be helped through ‘foundational supports’ outside the scheme.

‘Foundational supports’ will provide things like cooking and financial assistance, early intervention and support systems for children with developmental delays.

Children with autism fall into the second category, with many set to transition off the NDIS over the next five years.

Of the more than 630 thousand NDIS participants, 51 per cent are children, most, with a primary diagnosis of autism. That diagnosis alone is no longer enough to guarantee a spot.

So will Australians living with disability be better or worse off under the NDIS 2.0?

