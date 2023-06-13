NCIS: Sydney Begins Filming As Incredible Cast Announced And Ready To Solve Crimes

NCIS: Sydney will see Lasance play Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey alongside an incredible Aussie cast solving crimes across iconic locations like Bondi Beach.

Olivia Swann will play Special Agent Michelle Mackay, while NIDA graduate Tuuli Narkle is AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, and Mavournee Hazel has been cast as Forensic Scientist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia,” CBS Studios head of international co-productions Lindsay Martin said.

“It is a joy to work with this talented NCIS: SYDNEY creative team, actors, and crew for our inaugural international original and to be able to tell our exciting NCIS stories with a uniquely Australian sensibility.”

NCIS: Sydney will air on Network 10 and Paramount+.