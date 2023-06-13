The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NCIS: Sydney Begins Filming As Incredible Cast Announced And Ready To Solve Crimes

NCIS: Sydney Begins Filming As Incredible Cast Announced And Ready To Solve Crimes

Former Home & Away star Todd Lasance will be the lead in the Aussie spin-off of hit US drama NCIS.

NCIS: Sydney will see Lasance play Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey alongside an incredible Aussie cast solving crimes across iconic locations like Bondi Beach.

Olivia Swann will play Special Agent Michelle Mackay, while NIDA graduate Tuuli Narkle is AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, and Mavournee Hazel has been cast as Forensic Scientist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia,” CBS Studios head of international co-productions Lindsay Martin said.

“It is a joy to work with this talented NCIS: SYDNEY creative team, actors, and crew for our inaugural international original and to be able to tell our exciting NCIS stories with a uniquely Australian sensibility.”

NCIS: Sydney will air on Network 10 and Paramount+.

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Cure To Self-Doubt
NEXT STORY

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Cure To Self-Doubt

Advertisement

Related Articles

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Cure To Self-Doubt

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Cure To Self-Doubt

Jennifer Coolidge has shared words of wisdom about how to get over self-doubt.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump Arrives In Florida Ahead Of Federal Court Case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Arrives In Florida Ahead Of Federal Court Case

Authorities in Miami are bracing for mass protests ahead of Donald Trump's arrival in Florida for his history-making federal court appearance.
Gordon Ramsay Sets New World Record For Largest Beef Wellington

Gordon Ramsay Sets New World Record For Largest Beef Wellington

Chef Gordon Ramsay has set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest beef wellington.
Police Allege Bus Driver Was Going Too Fast Before Rollover That Killed 10 People In The Hunter Valley

Police Allege Bus Driver Was Going Too Fast Before Rollover That Killed 10 People In The Hunter Valley

A bus driver was allegedly driving too fast through a roundabout moments before the vehicle careered into a guard rail, killing 10 people and injuring dozens more.
Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

Hundreds of Australians have been recognised as the Governor General announced this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.