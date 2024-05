Dončić was speaking to the media following his team’s Game 2 win over the Oklahoma Thunder to level the series.

While giving an answer, the sounds of a woman seemingly enjoying herself filled the room from a speaker.

Dončić, at first, looked horrified, but then he couldn’t help but chuckle.

“Okay, moving on,” he said.

“I hope that’s not live.”

The mystery remains: the identity and location of the source of the sound are still unknown.