NBA Star Jimmy Butler's Brand New Look Turns Heads At Press Conference

Jimmy Butler's new look has heads turning - toward and away from.

Carrying on his trend of a new look for media day, the Miami Heat star arrived for the first day of work looking like an extra from a Blink-182 video.

With a pierced lip, nose and eye, black nail polish and a drooping fringe, Butler told reporters, "I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state, and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Teammates were caught off guard, with centre Bam Adebayo saying, "That is not real. That is f*****g hilarious," convinced the images he was looking at had been photoshopped.

Now, all that remains to be seen is whether Butler holds onto the new look throughout the season, maybe even change the walkout music to Evanescence and add a little green streak in the do!