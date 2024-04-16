The Project

NBA Star Intentionally Misses Free Throws To Win Crowd Free Chicken Sandwiches

NBA star Boban Marjanovic intentionally missed two free throws that won the crowd free Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

The Houston Rockets centre went for two free throws, well aware that if he missed the throws, fans of the home team, L.A. Clippers, would be treated to a free sandwich.

Marjanovic turned to the crowd after missing the first shot, mouthing the words “This is from me.”

The 7-foot, 4-inch basketballer then missed the second shot, with the crowd going wild with celebration.

“He gave them chicken!” one of the announcers said. “He’s a man of the people!.”

The Rockets went on to win the game, and Boban Marjanovic, who is also affectionately known as “Bobi”, went on to win the hearts of the crowd.

