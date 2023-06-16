The Project

NBA & Miami Heat Investigation Allegations Of Sexual Assault Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing on the night and a report had been filed.

McGregor's attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. "McGregor will not be intimidated," said lawyer Barbara Llanes.

In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor's representatives, Mitchell detailed her client's allegations and said the client would discuss "reasonable settlement offers" before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," read a statement from the Heat. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

The NBA had a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information.

The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie, more specifically the man who occupies Burnie's costume, briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was recovering, the team said.

McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started.

The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout.

McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

McGregor then tried to "spray" the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat's in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

McGregor hasn't fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.

