Nazi Symbols To Be Banned Under New Federal Government Law

A disturbing resurgence of the far-right led by the National Socialist Network saw neo-Nazis march in Melbourne in May, many of the same seen at an anti-transgender protest earlier this year.

That saw Victoria begin the process of banning the Nazi salute, as the state, along with NSW, has already outlawed Nazi symbols.

Now, the Federal Government is doing the same thing.

"I find it almost unthinkable that this legislation is even necessary," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said.

"Thousands of Australians fought and died to defeat this evil and thousands more found refuge in our country from the evils of the holocaust."

Things like flags, armbands and T-shirts with Nazi insignia and SS symbols will be banned in public and online, along with the selling or displaying of memorabilia, but it doesn't go as far as restricting the Nazi salute.

The law won't apply to religious swastikas, and there are some exemptions for academia.

But unlawful use of Nazi symbols could mean up to a year in prison.

ASIO says 30 per cent of its current caseload is dealing with far right terror threats from "ideologically-motivated" extremists, almost all of those are neo-Nazis

But there are fears the new regulations could backfire or could push the movement underground.

"Prosecutions would be publicised, and they would enable some people being prosecuted to use the platform to promote their views," said Bill Swannie, an anti-discrimination legal expert.

But for those pushing back against the neo-Nazi resurgence, this new law is a win.

"It's a day for the history books and every Australian who loves this country," said Dvir Abramovich from the Anti-Defamation Commission.