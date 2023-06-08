The Project

Nazi Symbols To Be Banned Across Australia, Federal Government Announces

The federal government is set to introduce a national ban on all Nazi symbols with a punishment of up to a year in prison; however, the ban will not include the Nazi salute.

The Albanese government is set to propose a bill next week that will make it a federal offence to publicly display the Nazi Hakenkreuz – the swastika – and the SS Schutzstaffel symbol or things that closely resemble them.

The ban includes flags, armbands, T-shirts, insignia, and the use of these symbols on websites promoting the Nazi ideology, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus revealed.

Aussies found in breach of the new ban will face up to a year in prison.

"There is no place in Australia for symbols that glorify the horrors of the Holocaust," Dreyfus said.

"And we will no longer allow people to profit from the display and sale of items which celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology.

"The Albanese government is sending the clearest possible signal to those who seek to spread hatred, violence and antisemitism that we find these actions repugnant and they will not be tolerated."

The swastika ban will not apply to its use as a religious symbol, including its use in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, with further exemptions applying to academic, educational, artistic, literary, journalistic, and scientific purposes.

The Nazi salute, however, is not included in the ban.

"The Nazi salute is an offensive gesture that has no place in Australian society, but we think that the burning of these gestures is a matter for State and Territory laws," the attorney general said.

