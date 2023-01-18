Naughty Noise Prank Disrupts BBC's Match Of The Day Live On Air

During the coverage of the Liverpool and Wolves' FA Cup match, naughty sex noises could be heard in the studio.

Co-host, Gary Lineker, addressed the issue during the show after they became too loud to ignore.

"I don't know who is making that noise," he said.

"It is toasty in this studio; it is noisy as well. I am not sure if someone is sending something on somebody's phone."

After the show, the noise source was revealed when Lineker posted a picture of a phone covered in tape to Twitter.

"Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes, it was quite amusing," he tweeted.

A YouTube prankster has since come forward, claiming to be responsible.

Jarvo69, also known as BMWJarvo, uploaded a video titled 'We Pranked Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup Sex Sound!'

The video shows Jarvo69 calling the phone during the show just moments before the sounds could be heard on the program.