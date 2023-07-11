NATO Summit Begins In Lithuania As Leaders From 31 Countries Meet

NATO looks set to expand, with Sweden one step closer to joining the alliance after Türkiye's President Erdoğan flipped his position to support their membership ambitions.

Previously, President Erdoğan claimed the country was hosting Kurdish militants.

Ten News First reporter Chloe Bouras told The Project that this fascinating turn of events mostly happened behind closed doors.

"We know the US President was heavily involved and that Türkiye's had its eye on some F16 fighter jets from the US. That could be one of the few deals made for Turkey to get out of Sweden's way for NATO membership."

"But we don't know exactly what the breakthrough was. And we should get a better idea over the next two days," during the NATO Summit. French President Emmanual Macron has opposed NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's plans to set outposts in Japan.

When asked how the rest of NATO feels about setting liaison offices outside of the North Atlantic, Bouras told The Project that they had asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about this.

"He said while Australia and the North Atlantic are geographically different, they share similar interests. So he seemed all for it.

"It would be hard to imagine given the AUKUS alliance. It would be hard to imagine that the US and UK would be opposed to it.

"And there has been a particular emphasis given to the Indo-Pacific for the NATO summit.

"For the second year in a row, four leaders from the Indo-Pacific have been invited to speak. That's Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.

"They'll have a meeting on the sidelines, and then they'll present to the other NATO leaders."

Questions over Ukraine's future position in the alliance remain on the agenda as leaders from 31 NATO countries meet in Lithuania for a key alliance summit.