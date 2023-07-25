The Project

Nation's Construction Union Proposed Plan To Tax Big Businesses More To Pay For The Housing Crisis

As Australia scrambles for a solution to a crippling housing crisis, the CFMEU is proposing a massive tax hike on big business.

It's a simple idea; tax the rich to house everyone.

But in the face of a worsening housing crisis, the nation's construction union says drastic times require a dramatic solution.

"This reform, the reform I have outlined today, could end homelessness in Australia," said Zach Smith, CFMEU National Secretary.

I know we're not used to thinking about this big anymore, but there is such a strong appetite out there for an idea like this one."

A union-commissioned report says we need more than 750,000 new homes right now, with demand expected to hit almost 1 million by 2041

And it'll take $511 billion to close the housing gap.

"The money exists, the wealth exists, but it doesn't exist in ordinary Australian households," Smith said.

"It exists in the profit columns of a very small and very elite group of corporations. We just have to funnel, just a portion of it in the right direction."

They propose a permanent 40% tax on the excess profits of mining companies and multinationals with an annual turnover upwards of $100 million.

"For 99.7 per cent of Australian businesses, this will never be an issue," Smith said.

That money will go into building 53,000 new social and affordable homes each year to make up the shortfall.

But business groups say this Robin Hood-style strategy will spell disaster for the economy.

"We cannot risk penalising the very industries that are doing the heavy lifting in creating jobs, delivering world-class exports and increased revenue for governments," said Jennifer Westacott, Business Council chief executive.

