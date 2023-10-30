National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

The national vacancy rate for rentals right now is at a record low of 1.1 per cent.

That has sent rents soaring up more than 12 per cent in capital cities and 6.7 per cent in regional areas.

The national median rent now stands at $550 a week, which is 10 per cent higher than last year.

This is all a combination of investors leaving the market, new builds at their lowest levels in a decade and sky-high migration.

In the 12 months to March this year, our population has grown by more than 560,000 and 81 per cent of that came from net overseas migration.

It's the largest annual migrant intake on record and more than double pre-pandemic levels, with calls growing for a temporary cap.

We are set to build 175,000 homes this year, which will cater for only 455,000 extra people.

But for employers desperate to find workers, the flood of migrants is a welcome relief.

But, with too many people competing for too few homes, how big is too big for Australia?

Former Immigration Department Deputy Secretary Abul Rizvi told The Project there could be a solution in setting a target for net migration numbers.

"I would set a long-term net migration target, recognizing that through the economic cycle, there will be fluctuations, but I think by setting a target you achieve two things," he said.

"One, you put a discipline on ministers who freelance in terms of developing new visas, new migration arrangements, new immigration policies with no discipline around them."

"Secondly, it would help all of our government agencies, major businesses, etc, plan better. Plan better in terms of housing, plan better in terms of infrastructure, government service delivery and so forth. It would be enormously beneficial to both of those areas."

When questioned over the possibility of immigration shaping up to be a key issue at the next election, Rizvi urged caution.

"Immigration as an election issue, is never good," he warned.

When pressed on what an immigration election might look like, Rizvi said "It looks like lots of misleading comments and statements from ministers, often just throwing numbers around willy-nilly with little regard to explaining those numbers to the Australian public."