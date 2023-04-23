The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

National Register For Text Scams To Help Stop Fraudsters Fleecing Australians

National Register For Text Scams To Help Stop Fraudsters Fleecing Australians

A new register for text scams funded by the federal government should help stop fraudsters fleecing Australians via fake messages.

Almost half the nation has been deceived by or exposed to a dodgy text message in the past year, says Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. As a result, an estimated $3.1 billion was lost.

The registry will support telcos in preventing scammers imitating key industry or government brand names like Linkt or myGov in text headers.

The measure will add a new layer of protection for consumers against scammers who use known brands to target and deceive, Ms Rowland said.

"We will all reap the practical benefits that will be delivered by the implementation of the SMS sender ID Registry.

"It is a massive issue and requires a whole-of-industry and a whole-of-government approach."

The Australian Communications and Media Authority will receive some $10 million over four years to launch and maintain the facility.

It will complement rules registered by the ACMA last July for telecommunications companies that blocked more than 90 million scam texts over the following six months.

An industry-wide model will be phased in over 12 months subject to rule making, industry readiness and security arrangements.

The government has also set aside funds to establish a National Anti-Scam Centre within the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to help disrupt scammers.

The ACCC says text messages were the leading contact method for scams last year, making up a third of all reports.

Notifications about them to Scamwatch increased almost 19 per cent to just under 80,000 in total, yet three in 10 victims do not report scams.

The most common category of scam reported to Scamwatch is phishing - tricking victims into giving out personal information like bank accounts, passwords, credit cards or super.

There was an almost five-fold jump in financial loss attributed to the method and most were facilitated by texts.

Communications Alliance head John Stanton welcomed the crackdown on SMS-based fraud and urged the government to continue consulting with the sector to get the complex mechanism right.

"Many alliance members would prefer that the registry ultimately operate under a mandatory, rather than voluntary, framework," he said.

The boss of the telecommunications industry body said telcos were already blocking text scams under an enforceable industry code and a well-executed registry would bolster their defence against fraudsters.

How an SMS Scam Registry will operate:

Customers receive a legitimate text from Australia Post with "AusPost" in the message header.

It might be a notification to pick up a parcel.

Scammers are currently able to copy or "spoof" that header and send a message in the AusPost message thread.

This means in regular messages from AusPost, a scammer can insert a malicious text with a scam link that looks otherwise perfectly legitimate inside a trusted brand message thread.

The registry will allow AusPost to register their Sender ID with the registry and telcos will then be able to block incoming messages that are not legitimate trying to use that Sender ID.

AAP with The Project.

Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats
NEXT STORY

Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

    Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

    A Canadian woman has demanded airlines give plus-size travellers a free extra seat so that they can fly comfortably.
    The Number Of Federal MPs Could Increase From 151 To 234 Under New Reforms

    The Number Of Federal MPs Could Increase From 151 To 234 Under New Reforms

    The number of federal parliament members could increase significantly after the next election.
    Researchers May Have Found Out How To Stop Your Hair Turning Grey

    Researchers May Have Found Out How To Stop Your Hair Turning Grey

    Researchers at New York University have discovered the possible reason why human hair turns grey, which in turn could help them figure out how to prevent greying.
    Lonely Parrots Learn To FaceTime Their Feathered Pals

    Lonely Parrots Learn To FaceTime Their Feathered Pals

    Humans are capable of a lot of things, including underestimating animals.
    Florida Residents Mistake Taylor Swift Light Show For UFOs

    Florida Residents Mistake Taylor Swift Light Show For UFOs

    Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' caused quite the stir among locals in Tampa, Florida, when many (like way too many) thought the pyrotechnics from the show were actually aliens coming to invade.