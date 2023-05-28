The Project

National Reconciliation Week Begins Around Australia

National Reconciliation Week has kicked off around the country, an Australia-wide event aimed at educating the country on the history and culture of Indigenous communities.

Advocates say the event holds even more weight than usual this time round, with the Voice to Parliament Referendum set to take place at the end of the year.

Co-host of NITV’s ‘The Point’, John Paul Janke, told The Project ‘reconciliation’ is more than just about this week.

“It’s all of us committing to Reconciliation from the start,” he said.

“The nation has a long history of inspiring ally-ship, and stewardship and solidarity in addressing centuries of racism and injustice.

Janke said “we need to acknowledge the true history of this nation”.

“We need to speak out against racism and the misinformation that is in the media, and especially now on social media,” Janke said.

“We need to support and buy from First Nations artists, we need to support First Nations musicians.”

