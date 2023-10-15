The Project

National Party's Chris Luxon Claims Victory In New Zealand Election

New Zealand's national election has seen the centre-right National Party return to power, claiming several stronghold Labour seats.

The election saw voters move away from the Labour Party in both the left and right, with the Māori Party and Greens also seeing big gains while the National took top office.

National took a total of 50 seats, up from their 2020 result of 33, a resounding win over Labour's 34 seats, which saw a 31-seat drop from their 2020 results of 65.

Te Pāti Māori claimed four seats, and the Greens took 14. 

A coalition will likely still be needed, with National looking to its right allies ACT to form a government.

In his victory speech, incoming Prime Minister Chris Luxon told supporters that "tomorrow, New Zealand will wake up to not only a new day, but a promise of a new government and a new direction." 

"You have reached for hope, and you have voted for change."

"I cannot wait to get stuck in and get to work because New Zealand has chosen change and we will get this country back on track."

Former Air New Zealand boss Chris Luxon has had a rapid rise to political success, a first-term MP who became leader of the National Party only one year in. 

Luxon's campaign ran on key election promises of steering the country out of a cost-of-living crisis, cracking down on youth crime and tax cuts for middle-income earners. 

