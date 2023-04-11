The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

National Consumer Watchdog Cracking Down On Online Subscription Traps

National Consumer Watchdog Cracking Down On Online Subscription Traps

Have you ever tried to back out of an online subscription only to find they make it as difficult as possible? Well, good news, the national consumer watchdog is trying to make it easier to unsubscribe.

It's called the online subscription trap, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) want an economy-wide blanket ban to prevent companies from setting them.

They're hoping to target apps and online services that offer easy-to-sign-up-for-free trials but go to ground when it's time to cancel.

"We get quite extensive complaints about this problem happening, but for instance, the emails are not returned- there may be no phone number to call, or there is a phone number, and it's never answered," ACCC CEO Gina Cass-Gottlieb told ABC Radio.

The ACCC says the current consumer laws around unfair practices are too narrow, and we need to adopt broader legislation to catch up to the standards set overseas.

So in this online world of easy-come and not-so-easy-go, do we need the watchdog to save us from getting sucked into subscriptions?

Cost Of Dentist Trips Means Aussies Are Turning To Online Sources
NEXT STORY

Cost Of Dentist Trips Means Aussies Are Turning To Online Sources

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cost Of Dentist Trips Means Aussies Are Turning To Online Sources

Cost Of Dentist Trips Means Aussies Are Turning To Online Sources

Increasingly, Australians are risking their smiles in the name of DIY-Dental hacks on TikTok.
Couple Given "Surprise Surcharge" In Sydney Restaurant

Couple Given "Surprise Surcharge" In Sydney Restaurant

Restaurant surcharges are getting a little out of hand.
Iconic Kitchen Brand Tupperware On The Brink Of Collapse Amid Fears Of The Company’s Future

Iconic Kitchen Brand Tupperware On The Brink Of Collapse Amid Fears Of The Company’s Future

Beloved kitchenware staple Tupperware is on the brink of collapse after its shares dropped by almost 50 per cent.
Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

If you’ve ever suspected that public toilet hand dryers are unsanitary, then unfortunately, you are dead right.
New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

Legendary Australian musician John Farnham is getting his own biopic, and the first trailer just dropped.