National Consumer Watchdog Cracking Down On Online Subscription Traps

It's called the online subscription trap, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) want an economy-wide blanket ban to prevent companies from setting them.

They're hoping to target apps and online services that offer easy-to-sign-up-for-free trials but go to ground when it's time to cancel.

"We get quite extensive complaints about this problem happening, but for instance, the emails are not returned- there may be no phone number to call, or there is a phone number, and it's never answered," ACCC CEO Gina Cass-Gottlieb told ABC Radio.

The ACCC says the current consumer laws around unfair practices are too narrow, and we need to adopt broader legislation to catch up to the standards set overseas.

So in this online world of easy-come and not-so-easy-go, do we need the watchdog to save us from getting sucked into subscriptions?