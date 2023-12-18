Nathan Lyon Reaches Test 500 Wickets In Australia's Huge 360-Run Win Over Pakistan

There were hilarious scenes as the Australian team attempted to catch a piece of rubbish that had floated onto the field.

The piece of paper gave the players the runaround until Steve Smith finally caught it, receiving a huge cheer from the crowd.

But it wasn't the biggest celebration of the day.

Spinner Nathan Lyon celebrated a huge milestone, becoming just the third Aussie bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

"It's something I'm very proud about," Lyon said after joining fellow Australians Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the exclusive 500 club.

"I know it's been a journey, that's for sure.

"I was probably a good 40-odd Test matches into my Test career before I felt like I belonged at Test cricket, and I knew how to perform at that level."