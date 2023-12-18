The Project

Nathan Lyon Reaches Test 500 Wickets In Australia's Huge 360-Run Win Over Pakistan

The Aussies smashed Pakistan by 360 runs in Perth, and the most tense moment of the Test had nothing to do with the game.

There were hilarious scenes as the Australian team attempted to catch a piece of rubbish that had floated onto the field.

The piece of paper gave the players the runaround until Steve Smith finally caught it, receiving a huge cheer from the crowd.

But it wasn't the biggest celebration of the day.

Spinner Nathan Lyon celebrated a huge milestone, becoming just the third Aussie bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

"It's something I'm very proud about," Lyon said after joining fellow Australians Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the exclusive 500 club.

"I know it's been a journey, that's for sure.

"I was probably a good 40-odd Test matches into my Test career before I felt like I belonged at Test cricket, and I knew how to perform at that level."

Australia Has Recorded Its Deadliest 12 Months On The Roads Since 2018
Australia Has Recorded Its Deadliest 12 Months On The Roads Since 2018

School holidays start in earnest this week, which means families will be crossing the country to be with loved ones at Christmas. So, is enough being done to keep us safe on our roads?
Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data

Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data
The 'Holy Grail' Of Aussie Number Plates Set To Fetch Over $10 Million At Auction

One of the most rare and sought after number plates is up for grabs for the first time in over a hundred years, with bidding already over $10 million after just 72 hours.
Mum Bans Children From Watching Peppa Pig Because Of Its "Poor Values"

A mum in the UK has faced backlash after explaining she doesn't let her kids watch Peppa Pig due to its "underlying poor values", claiming Peppa is rude, her mother is unintelligent, and her father is useless.
New Survey Reveals Nearly Half Of All Men Think They Can Safely Land A Plane

A survey has revealed that nearly half of all men believe they could safely land a plane in an emergency without any training.