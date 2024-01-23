Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten' Jumps Into The Charts After 'Anyone But You' Success

The track was originally released in 2004 and was sixth on the UK charts, but has re-emerged just in time for its 20th anniversary.

Thanks to its inclusion in the rom-com 'Anyone But You', the film stars Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun Maverick's Glenn Powell.

"I've had songs in movies before, but this time, I really love the way it's been used in such a special way that it makes you feel joyful. People are actually singing it as they leave the theatre!" Bedingfield told The Line Of Best Fit.

"Over the years, Unwritten has somehow become an anthem to sing at the top of your lungs. This makes me the happiest girl in the world as I have always felt that a good pop song is actually something you can belt. Like a good football song!"

This is not the first time one of Bedingfield's songs has seen success from being used in a movie.

Pocket Full of Sunshine went viral after Emma Stone's character in the 2010 teen comedy movie Easy A sang the song.