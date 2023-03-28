Nashville Shooter Identified As Ex-Student Of School Massacre Occurred At

Detailed maps of the school, a “manifesto” and other writings have been found.

Police Chief John Drake identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

Drake said that the police were working on a theory on what may have provoked the shooting and that they would release that information as soon as they were able to.

The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9, Mike Hill, 61, a school custodian, Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of school.

“It’s sick,” President Joe Biden said during an event at the White House.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation.”