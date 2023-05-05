Nashville Hospital Dresses Newborns In Taylor Swift Inspired Outfits

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has taken America by storm, with some cities even celebrating the tour in “Style”.

However, Nashville is taking things one step further, ensuring everyone gets involved.

Nurses working at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville decided to dress up the premature babies in the NICU unit as different Swift eras in honour of the 33-year-old returning to the city where she got her start as a country singer.

“The nurses immediately started envisioning what every Era’s costume would look like and which baby’s personality would best match each one,” the hospital said in a statement.

“They knew they would come up with every STYLE. These 10 Eras costumes were not only BEJEWELED but also GORGEOUS.”

The newborns were dressed in outfits inspired by Swift’s albums through the years, and it’s safe to say it’s the cutest thing ever.